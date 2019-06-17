Five South Korean tourists behind the wheels of high-performance Porsches have been slapped with hefty fines after they were caught racing at more than 200 km/h on a highway in southern France.

The drivers, aged 27 to 38, were spotted as they sped from the southwestern city of Bordeaux toward Vichy, a roughly four-hour trip when observing the 130 km/h speed limit.

They were clocked at 204 to 207 km/h in their rented Porsches, prompting police to confiscate their driver's licences on the spot.

Only after each paid a €750 fine were they allowed to continue on their way, though their passengers had to take the wheel.

The five drivers were identified by local media as two researchers, a teacher, a barman and an entrepreneur.

The police said the case had been transferred to the government's top local official for the region, who will decide in the coming days how long the tourists will be banned from driving in France.