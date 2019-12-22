John Pace, chief business development officer at Acquiring.com, outlines the advantages of an omnichannel payment solution

Since setting up eight years ago, Acquiring.com has grown exponentially to become a pan-European merchant acquirer. Acquiring.com forms part of Trust Payments plc which was originally set up 20 years ago when it opened up its first payment gateway in the UK. Now the company has an extensive network of business partners all over Europe, including Malta.

“Our drive – based on technology and automation – has fuelled our growth,” John Pace, chief business development officer at Acquiring.com, says.

“We make use of AI systems for fraud detection and automated processes to fast track all applications while still keeping a high standard of verification in line with regulatory requirements. Other elements have helped us grow, such as the ease of integration to our gateway and various payment facilities we already offer, a fast and flexible ability to respond to market changes and merchant requirements, and the fact that our gateway can boast 100 per cent availability since being set up.

“Moreover, we have dedicated and passionate people in the US, London and Malta. The latter, over the past eight years, has been turned into the hub of the company with more than 70 people in our Birkirkara offices.”

Acquiring.com has recently launched a complete payment solution, including face-to-face payments. What does offering an omnichannel solution mean to businesses using the company’s services?

“Today, most merchants need to approach two or three different parties in the payments eco system: a merchant bank, a payment gateway and a POS provider. We offer all three,” says Mr Pace.

“Therefore, any merchant who is present online and also has a brick and mortar shop can easily make use of our one-stop shop facility from where they can attain all of these services. Having these services centralised will also reduce costs for merchants in terms of administrative and reconciliation efforts, while ensuring they get the best deals as opposed to having to deal with two or three different providers.”

When it comes to security, we do not cut corners and there is no compromise

In turn, how are such advantages translated into a better end-customer experience?

“Our omnichannel solution means that a merchant has one service provider and one account manager – and therefore one point of reference – for all transactions, whether these are processed through POS or online, as opposed to merchants having to contact two or three different entities to query a particular transaction.

“Reconciliations are also facilitated, as transactions are posted and can be viewed through one system. Other advantages include one statement covering all payment types, and an intelligent and specialised approach to payments. Moreover, a merchant receives better support and can expect better advice on business growth given that we would have the full history of their payment processing,” Mr Pace says.

How is such convenience and efficiency successfully combined with security?

“When it comes to security, we do not cut corners and there is no compromise,” Mr Pace notes.

“POSs can accept cards via chip and PIN, swipe or contactless and are all certified by the card schemes. Our gateways, both in the UK and the US are PCI-DSS certified and we have long implemented Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) as mandated by PDS2 – other acquirers have yet to do this.

“3D Secure is also something we make available to merchants to protect them and their clients from fraud. We take pride in protecting our merchants from fraudulent transactions and make use of an AI state-of-the-art fraud detection system.”

Acquiring.com has won in three categories at the Best-in-Business awards.

“Acquiring.com was shortlisted in three categories in the Best-in-Business awards: Best in Product & Customer Service, Best Payment Service Provider and Best in Business Company of the Year. All this is in recognition of our continuous efforts to improve customer experience and product suite. It was possible thanks to our professional and dedicated staff and our customers,” Mr Pace points out.

Prospects for 2020

“The company will continue to invest in systems and its greatest asset – its staff. We will also make further investments in automation while continuing to build upon the strong business relationship we have with our partners and merchants. We are already looking at increasing our channels for payments and enhancing the ones we already have,” Mr Pace says.

“As has always been the case, we will continue to be on top of the shifting landscape in the payments industry with the aim of making payments a positive experience for both merchants as well as consumers.

“Speed, efficiency and security will continue to feature high on our agenda not only when it comes to the payment itself, but also in so far as applications are concerned. Our aim is to be the leading global omnichannel payments powerhouse.”