11,253 tickets for speeding were issued between 2020 and 2023 by officials using speed guns, yielding the government €761,110.61, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said in reply to a parliamentary question on Monday. A further €48,662.44 still have to be paid.

RELATED STORIES Fact-check: Are speed guns a form of entrapment?

The minister said four speed guns are used by the police and one by LESA.

The highest recorded speed was 147km/h in Triq M.A Vassalli, Gżira.

The minister was replying to questions by Nationalist MP Adrian Delia.