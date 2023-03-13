As of Monday, the speed limit for motorists heading to Paceville through the Regional Roads tunnel at night has been halved from 60km/hour to 30km/hour, transport authorities have confirmed.

Signs have been temporarily set up along the tunnel ahead of resurfacing and asphalting works planned to start on Monday night.

A Transport Ministry spokesperson did not say how long the works, which are being carried out at night, will take.

She said, however, that the 30km/hour limit would not be enforced during the day.