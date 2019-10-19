A speeding driver who smashed into a parked car while trying to evade the police was caught with a cocktail of drugs inside his car early on Saturday morning, the police said in a statement.
The 22-year-old man, who is Serbian and lives in Gżira was caught with a bag containing suspected cocaine, heroine, ecstasy pills and cannabis, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.
He was spotted driving a Toyota dangerously on Regional Road in the dead of night.
Police ordered the man to pull over, but he instead hit the accelerator and tried to drive off. A high-speed chase ensued. It ended when the suspect crashed into a parked car on Triq Emanuele Giordano in Gżira.
He was immediately arrested and is in police custody. A police investigation is ongoing.
