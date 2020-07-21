A 23-year-old man is under arrest after he tried to drive at police officers in Mqabba early on Tuesday.

The police said that a patrol noticed the man driving an Opel Astra at excessive speed in Triq il-Konvoj ta’ Santa Marija, Mqabba, at about 1am.

The police car swerved to avoid collision and then gave chase.

The man ignored the police siren and actually increased his speed.

He was eventually stopped in Valletta Road but on being ordered out of the car, he tried to drive at the officers.

The officers managed to drag him out of the car, but he remained aggressive and claimed to have swallowed pills. He was hospitalised for a medical check-up.

The two officers involved were treated for slight injuries at Floriana health centre.

Investigations are continuing.