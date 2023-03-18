Fernando Alonso put in another speedy showing for Aston Martin in Friday’s practice in Jeddah but cautioned he had no idea where he would end up on the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix grid.

The 41-year-old Spaniard, whose thrilling charge to claim his 99th career podium lit up the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, said the team had made a good start, but was wary that Friday form is not a reliable indicator for Saturday.

Alonso was second behind defending double world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull in second practice, splitting the two Red Bulls at the high-speed Jeddah Street Circuit. Sergio Perez was third.

“We were P1 on Friday in Bahrain and then maybe fifth or sixth in qualifying,” he explained.

