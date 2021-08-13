The Għaqda tal-Malti at the University of Malta, in collaboration with the European Commission Representation in Malta, is organising a spelling bee in Maltese for children aged eight to 13.

ŻanŻankelma 2021 will be divided into two categories: one for those born between 2008 and 2010 and the other for those born between 2011 and 2013.

The semi-final will be held on September 14 and the final on September 18. These events will be compered by comedy duo Danusan. The time and venue will be announced at a later date.

All participants will be given a certificate of attendance by the Għaqda tal-Malti.

Applications close on August 30. There is no fee to take part.

For more information and to register online, visit the Għaqda tal-Malti Facebook page.