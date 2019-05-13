On Friday night, the eve of the feast of St Peter and St Paul (l-Imnarja), Heritage Malta is organising guided tours of Għar Dalam Cave, Borġ in-Nadur, the Roman remains at Ta’ Kaċċatura and Casa Ippolito in Birżebbuġa, following which participants will be invited to sleep under the stars close to the entrance of the cave or at the nearby museum.

Għar Dalam is the oldest prehistoric site on the island, and the museum houses ancient animal bones that were excavated from the cave. The visits to these captivating historical and archaeological sites will be complemented with the serving of typical Maltese food.

The event starts at 7pm on Friday and ends at about 9am on Saturday. It is open to all ages. Participants should wear suitable clothing and bring their own mattress, sleeping bag or small tent. Tickets are available from all Heritage Malta museums and sites, or from www.heritagemalta.org.