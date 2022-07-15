Bank of Valletta has launched a ‘Spend & Win Competition’ which will give all BOV VISA Credit Cardholders, the chance to win an all-inclusive trip for two to watch one of three FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ matches.

Cardholders who will be paying with their BOV VISA Credit Card during the period between July 11 and August 21, will automatically enter with a chance to win two airline tickets, a four-night stay accommodation and two tickets for either the Opening Match, a match from the Round of 16 or the final match scheduled for Sunday, December 18, 2022.

All BOV VISA Credit Card holders will earn one stake in the lottery draw for every retail transaction made with their BOV VISA Credit Cards. This is irrespective of the amount of the transaction during the promotion period, thus the more payments generated, the greater the chance to win. Personal customers who acquire a new credit card, and use the card during the promotion period, will also be eligible to participate in the lottery once they start affecting retail transactions.

During the launch of the Campaign, Franco Xuereb – Executive Head, Card Services and Electronic Banking Unit at Bank of Valletta said, that thanks to the excellent relationship Bank of Valletta holds with VISA, BOV cardholders are once again given a unique opportunity to experience the magical atmosphere of the FIFA World Cup, the most anticipated sporting event around the world.

Xuereb said that the VISA-FIFA partnership dates back a lot of years. Bank of Valletta is making the most out of this partnership by offering its cardholders this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

All the relevant details about the Spend & Win Campaign as well as the terms and conditions related to the competition can be found at www.bov.com/content/spend-and-win.