The amount spent on research and development went up by 12.3 per cent between 2016 and 2017 – but it is still only one sixth of the target set by the EU for 2020.

The National Statistics Office said on Thursday that the total expenditure amounted to €65.9 million, or 0.58 per cent of GDP, but the Europe 2020 target is 3 per cent, still some distance away.

The problem is by no means unique to Malta: across the EU as a whole expenditure on R&D as a percentage of GDP stagnated at around 2.03 % between 2014 and 2016.

Source: NSO

Who is doing R&D?

In Malta, the business enterprise sector contributed 65.3 per cent to total R&D, whereas the higher education and government sectors contributed 33.8 and 0.9 per cent respectively

Who is paying for it?

Each sector mostly funds its own research, supplemented by foreign funds, mainly local business enterprise funds for the business enterprise sector, general university funds for the higher education sector and EU funds or direct government funds for the government sector. Foreign funds for R&D reached €7.1 million, or 10.8 per cent of total funds

Does it create jobs?

In 2017, 2,479 employees were engaged in R&D work, of who 1,451 dedicated part of their time to R&D. The highest R&D employment rate was registered in the higher education sector, at 1,280 employees, followed by the business enterprise sector, with 1,117 employees.