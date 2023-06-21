Government spending on subsidies is expected to remain above pre-COVID levels until at least 2025, with a peak this year of 12.3% of government expenditure, according to Central Bank analysis.

Historically, subsidies have made up a small share of government expenditure. Between 2000 and 2019 they amounted to some 3.2% of total spending or roughly 1.3% of GDP.

However, this has increased in recent years, with their share in GDP rising from 1.4% in 2019 to 5% in 2022, the report found.

“While outlays are forecast to decline in the coming years, their share in GDP is still expected to remain above 2019 levels by 2025. The share of subsidies in total expenditure is set to peak in 2023 at 12.3%, before declining to 6.6% by 2025,” it said.

What is the government subsidising?

The report quantified that this increase was largely driven by support measures introduced between 2020 and 2022 to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and high inflation on the economy, through schemes such as the wage supplement, vouchers for households and subsidised interest payments.

Subsidies to public sector entities to maintain the price of electricity, fuel and LPG were also introduced in an attempt to mitigate the impact of inflation.

Additional support measures were also introduced in 2022 in relation to the restructuring exercise carried out by Air Malta, which included the early retirement scheme offered to employees.

The government also offers subsidies to a range of other industries such as the film industry and services such as the Gozo ferry, the bus service and public broadcasting.

The report said that over the past three years, support measures related to the pandemic and the energy price shock made up some 73% of subsidies while the spending on support measures in 2023 is forecast to stand at around 60%. These are also predicted to amount to some 38% of subsidies in 2024 and 32% in 2025.

COVID-related measures made up 69% of total subsidies in both 2020 and 2021 but dropped to 17% in 2022, while inflation mitigation measures made up some 9% of spending in 2021 - when they were first introduced - and 39% in 2022.

“Although they are forecast to decline in level terms in 2023, their share in total subsidies is set to increase to around 49%. The share of these measures in total subsidies is then set to decline to around 38% in 2024, and around 32% in 2025, as energy prices are forecast to decline,” the report said.

It also found that support to Air Malta made up some 17% of total subsidies in 2022, with the implementation of the second round of early retirement schemes this year forecast to account to some 10% of total subsidies.

According to the Central Bank’s forecasts, Malta’s GDP growth is expected to slow down from 6.9% in 2022 to 4% in 2023 and ease down to 3.8% and 3.7% in 2024 and 2025 respectively.