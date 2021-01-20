Spezia will face Napoli in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup next week after a dramatic 4-2 win at Roma in which the hosts finished with nine men.
Vincenzo Italiano’s side, who are playing their first ever Serie A season, moved into the last eight thanks to two goals in extra-time after initially letting slip an early two-goal lead.
Roma came into the last 16 clash at the Stadio Olimpico reeling from a 3-0 hammering at the hands of local rivals Lazio at the weekend, and were two down by the 15th minute thanks to Andrey Galabinov’s penalty and a sumptious finish from Riccardo Saponara.
