Italian club Spezia on Friday confirmed goalkeeper Ivan Provedel was among two coronavirus positives after this week’s Serie A game against Juventus, who also have a case.

Italian Provedel, 26, tested positive on Thursday along with a member of the team’s staff.

“A first team staff member and the footballer Ivan Provedel tested positive for the molecular nasopharyngeal swab carried out yesterday (Thursday) and are currently in isolation,” the promoted side confirmed.

