This year’s edition of the popular Rockestra concert has been spiced up to include foreign talent, the show’s artistic director Paul Borg Bonaci told Times of Malta.

One of the year’s most anticipated live concerts takes place at the MFCC tomorrow.

Mr Borg Bonaci said the biggest challenge about organising the annual show was avoiding repetition. This year will feature the talents of Markus Neugebauer, who tours with the original ensemble of the Queen’s musical We Will Rock You.

Simon Meli, a Maltese-Australian artist of Australia’s The Voice fame, will also be performing.

We can expect some other surprises which are being kept under wraps

“They have been selected carefully so as to ensure they complement our local singers and can collaborate with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra. Apart from this, we can expect other surprises which are being kept under wraps for the time being,” Mr Borg Bonaci said.

The show will also feature a light show and graphics.

This year’s edition will be Mr Borg Bonaci’s eighth year as artistic director. Rockestra’s long success brings about its challenges, he admits.

One has to strive harder to ensure the audience still feels the magic and excitement that the team behind the show feels, Mr Borg Bonaci explains.

“Rockestra for me means months of hard work, but more than that, the strengthening of friendships, both with musicians, singers and colleagues.

“Being able to dream and together with the team, deliver this dream to our audience, speaks magic to me.”

Asked what makes Rockestra so popular, Mr Borg Bonaci points towards the show’s unique character among the various cultural events taking place in Malta.

“Despite wanting to please the crowd with obvious song choices, we always strive to deliver a different set list, one that balances much loved rock tunes, to others which would be given a different lease on life by the musical arrangement and the performance.

“One must not overlook the magnitude of the show, with its light show, special effects and the various ingredients that give it its vibrant air.”

Tickets are selling out fast, Mr Borg Bonaci says.

“Don’t wait till the last minute to get your ticket. We assure you that we have given it all we have to ensure a fantastic show. However, Rockestra is not only about the work we put it, but the energy and vibe the audience pours out on the night and we are sure the audience will also give it all this time round.”

The last few tickets are available from mccf.store or from San Anton Palace, Attard.

