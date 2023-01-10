Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, musical biopic Elvis and the long-awaited sequels to Top Gun and Avatar will do battle Tuesday at the Golden Globes, as the Hollywood awards show seeks to rebuild its reputation after being tarnished by recent scandals.
The Globes gala, traditionally a raucous celebrity-packed event that kicks off the annual movie awards season, has not had its usual glitz for two years, due to the pandemic and revelations about their organisers’ lack of diversity and alleged ethical lapses.
NBC, which scrapped its broadcast of the show last year after it emerged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had no Black members, has brought back the 80th Golden Globe Awards on a one-off basis after the organisation scrambled to reform.
Spielberg, whose semi-autobiographical film is a favorite to win best drama, is among the A-listers expected to attend, while Eddie Murphy will receive a career achievement award and comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosts the proceedings.
Pundits still predict a quieter-than-usual showing on the Globes’ red carpet, and most of the usual swanky after-parties – where winners parade their trophies, and losers drown their sorrows with free champagne – are not taking place this year.
Deadline awards columnist Pete Hammond said the event is likely to be more “muted” overall, with major Hollywood studios “not spending big bucks” to fete their nominees as they have in previous years.
Those who walk the red carpet face the prospect of fielding questions from journalists about the Globes themselves, rather than the usual “What are you wearing?” conversations, he added.
Spielberg, Cruise, Cameron
Unlike the Oscars, the pinnacle of awards season on March 12, the Globes movie prizes are split between two categories: “drama” and “comedy or musical”.
On the drama side, The Fabelmans is up for best film against last year’s two biggest box office hits – the blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise, and James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.
Tar, set in the cut-throat world of classical music, and rock-and-roll biopic Elvis could also spring some surprises.
Their respective stars – Cate Blanchett, who plays a ruthless conductor, and Austin Butler, stepping into Presley’s blue suede shoes – are frontrunners for drama acting prizes.
Brendan Fraser, a nominee for his starring role in The Whale, has ruled out attending Tuesday’s gala. He has previously alleged he was once sexually assaulted by a former HFPA president.
Cruise, a producer on Top Gun: Maverick, is also unlikely to attend, after he returned his three Globes to the HFPA in 2021 in protest.
The Banshees of Inisherin holds the most overall nominations at this year’s Globes with eight, and is a favorite to win best comedy, with co-star Colin Farrell a frontrunner for best comedy actor.
The movie about a shattered friendship on a remote Irish island will contend with surreal, multiverse-hopping sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All At Once – its stars Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan are all up for acting awards.
‘Scandal’
In years past, success at the Globes was a potential bellwether for films hoping to win Oscars and served as a valuable marketing tool.
Indeed, Academy voters will begin casting ballots for Oscar nominations on Thursday, just days after the Globes gala.
But recent controversies have muddied the waters.
The addition of more than 100 new, more racially diverse Globes voters, who are not full HFPA members, has made it even harder to predict who the group of foreign journalists will reward.
While movie billboards and commercials boasting of Globes nominations have returned after last year’s notable absence, few nominees have publicly thanked the HFPA.
According to Hammond, some in the industry privately yearn for the old Globes to return because they think the show is an important “cog in the wheel of awards season”.
“You can’t buy tradition,” he said.
But rows over diversity, alleged corruption and lack of professionalism have “lessened” the Globes’ sheen when it comes to influencing the Oscars, Hammond said.
“When every (Globes) story talks about the scandal... it doesn’t make it as credible, I think, to the Oscar voters,” he said.
List of key Golden Globe nominees
Here are the nominees in key categories for the 80th Golden Globe Awards, which will be handed out on Tuesday.
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the Globes.
FILM
Best film, drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Best film, musical or comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best actor, drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best actress, drama
Cate Blanchett, Tar
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best actor, musical or comedy
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best actress, musical or comedy
Lesley Manville, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best supporting actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best supporting actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best director
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best non-English language film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
Best animated feature
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red”
TELEVISION
Best drama series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best drama actor
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best drama actress
Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best musical or comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best musical or comedy actor
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best musical or comedy actress
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best limited series or TV movie
Black Bird
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam and Tommy
The White Lotus
Best limited series or TV movie actor
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Best limited series or TV movie actress
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
FILMS WITH MOST NOMINATIONS
The Banshees of Inisherin - 8
Everything Everywhere All at Once - 6
Babylon - 5
The Fabelmans - 5
Elvis - 3
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - 3
Tar - 3
