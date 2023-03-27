Online gambling is all about technology-driven innovation – and there is always something new afoot, from themed slots to virtual reality and live casino experience. Of course, not all innovations work – some take the industry by storm, while others stop spinning after a few weeks or months.

So when Pay N Play casinos first appeared, operators and regulators were a bit sceptical. Some thought that players would not need to register – while others thought the safety measures were not up to standard. However, over time, the Pay N Play system gained ground, as it was proved how reliable and safe it is, and how it enhances user experience by eliminating the lengthy processes usually involved in registering, depositing and withdrawing winnings.

And they are still gaining popularity and trending at p-kasinot.com. In fact, while initially, Pay N Play casinos were mostly popular in northern Europe and with younger players, nowadays they are gaining ground in mainland Europe and with older players.

No account

With Pay N Play casinos, players do not need to go through the process of registering a new account. It’s like walking into a land-based casino – you just enter and get right to playing. Of course, players still need to enter their banking login through the Pay N Play system and make a deposit – but to pursue the brick-and-mortar casino comparison, it’s just like showing your ID at the door.

Confidentiality

By virtue of not having to register and create an account, players don’t need to provide any personal information – and that means that, unlike traditional casinos, Pay N Play casinos offer a high level of privacy and anonymity. Of course, the operator still uses a player’s bank ID to access the same information they would usually ask a player in order to carry out KYC and AML checks. But this process is invisible to the player.

Safety

Ease of playing doesn’t mean that there is any cutting of corners involved. Pay N Play casinos still offer a very high degree of safety and security – and that is because all transactions are processed through trusted payment providers. Of course, nothing is foolproof and no website can guarantee 100 per cent safety – but if players don’t have any account at an online casino and haven’t provided any personal information, what personal data could be compromise? None, because players don’t provide any.

Instant withdrawals

One of the main things that players look for at an online casino is the ease with which they can withdraw their winnings. At most traditional online casinos, withdrawals need to be approved, and sometimes this takes hours and even days, depending on a player’s payment method. At Pay N Play casinos, withdrawals are as instant as deposits. All players need to do is choose the amount, use their bank account login and funds will be instantly transferred.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.