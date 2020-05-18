A St Julian’s bar which ended up in the news after six people were caught in breach of social distancing rules and then allegedly assaulted the police on Friday night has insisted it did not breach public health laws.

Police had arrested the six people, all Spanish, and said they would fine the owner of the bar.

However, in a statement Happy Dayz Bar management said that the snack bar is operating take-out food and drinks only and at no point were clients allowed to eat or drink on the premises.

It has claimed that the group was, in fact, on public land.

Police said in a statement issued on Saturday morning that it had received a report at 10pm on Friday that people had gathered outside the bar at Spinola Bay, which it did not name - and that they were drinking there.

It said that when officers investigated, the six Spaniards became aggressive.

Bars and restaurants are currently banned from opening to customers, except for delivery or takeaway services. Shop owners who breach the law are subject to a €3,000 fine.

“The incident described in the media regarding a group of six Spanish persons is unrelated to the bar. The mentioned group had music and drinks in their private car and were on public land, [and] not in the bar premises,” the bar’s management said, insisting that it had always taken the necessary actions to operate safely and legally.

The setup before COVID-19 pandemic

The bar's management explained that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the bar had transformed its set up so that clients are served from the entrance over a counter that was equipped with a plastic screen protection and hand sanitiser. It said a notice also advised clients to queue outside one by one to respect current health measures and social distancing.

The setup following social distancing rules, with no seating allowed.