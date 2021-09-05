Three people, who slightly injured police officers when they were asked to turn off loud music in Spinola, will be charged in court on Sunday.

A 36-year-old woman and two men, aged 24 and 31, all Venezuelan nationals residing in Swieqi, were arrested after assaulting the officers early on Saturday.

In a statement, the police said that at around 3.30am on Saturday, the St Julian's district officers received several reports of loud music at Spinola Bay.

Two officers turned up at the bay, where a large group of people were playing loud music.

After failing to turn off the music as they were asked to do, the officers tried to seize their music equipment.

The officers were assaulted by the revellers.

Additional district and Rapid Intervention Unit officers were deployed to the bay, where they arrested the three people.

The two district officers were given medical assistance at a health centre, where they were certified to have suffered slight injuries.