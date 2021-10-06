The chief executive of the Washington Spirit stepped down Tuesday, as the fallout from the sexual misconduct and workplace culture scandal roiling the top US professional women’s soccer league continued.

Steve Baldwin, who had been sharply criticized for his handling of allegations against former Spirit coach Richie Burke — who was fired last month — said he was stepping down to “remove distractions” from the team.

“In recent days I have spent a lot of time thinking about the future of the Washington Spirit and the vision I laid out just three years ago,” Baldwin said.

