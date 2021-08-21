SLOVAN BRATISLAVA 1 Hrdicklova 93

BIRKIRKARA 0

(after extra-time)

Slovan Bratislava M. Geletova; T. Mrockova, M. Bytcankova, S. Cernakova, B. Vargova, V. Hankova, V. Ceriova, M. Svecova, S. Skerdova, S. Semanova (80 P. Hrdlickova), K. Tipulova.

Birkirkara J. Xuereb; V. Rapa (68 M. Fenech), S. Farrugia, C. Zammit, Y. Bajada, G. Zahra, A. Said, R. Giusti (85 F. Fartaria), T. Teuma. A. Sultana, V. Mifsud (85 M. Cardona).

Referee: Valentina Finzi (Italy FA).

Yellow card: Geletova.

An early goal in extra-time denied Birkirkara the chance to finish third in their Group 2 qualifier of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, in Glasgow.

Slovan Bratislava scored three minutes after the start of the extra 30 minutes and managed to keep Birkirkara at bay to secure the win.

It was a spirited performance by the Stripes who were the better side in the first half, creating also a number of goal-scoring opportunities that could have turned the tides of this game in their favour.

