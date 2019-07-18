NORTHERN IRELAND 0

MALTA 0

A spirited display by the Malta U-21 national team propelled them towards a valuable 0-0 draw away at Northern Ireland, on Friday.

It was the ideal opening to their Euro 2021 qualifiers before they head to Ukraine where they will cross swords with the former Soviet Republic, next Tuesday.

Very good draw for #Malta Under 21 against #NorthernIreland. Well done @MaltaFA1900 -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) September 6, 2019

Silvio Vella handed the captain’s armband to Valletta defender Jean Borg. Myles Beerman, who has just signed with Hibernians, was in the starting XI alongside Floriana’s Jan Busuttil and Aidan Friggieri of Gudja United.

Busuttil and Friggieri enjoyed a great performance as they were among the most dangerous players for the Maltese side on the field.

Malta threatened first inside the opening two minutes through Friggieri but the Gudja forward missed the target.

Moments later, Gordon replied for Northern Ireland but Malta goalkeeper Andreas Vella was alert to avert the danger.

Vella came to Malta's rescue once again when he denied McCalmont before Gordon squandered another opportunity to put the hosts one up.

Northern Ireland continued to intensify their pressure and could have scored through the Gordon and McCalmont, the home side’s most dangerous players, but neither of them managed to break the deadlock.

On 21 minutes, Parkhouse almost drew first blood for Northern Ireland but he could not direct his effort past Vella.

The home side pegged the Maltese side into their own half and they had another chance through McClean, but even Northern Ireland’s number 8 could not find the net.

Past the half-hour mark, Malta had the chance to open the score against the run of play but Michele Sansone’s conclusion off a corner kick from Beerman was not successful.

Four minutes from half-time, Parkhouse came close once again for the hosts but Northern Ireland could not find the breakthrough as both teams ended the first 45 minutes locked in a goalless stalemate.

Malta opened the second half on a strong note as Busuttil threatened on the 54th minute with a shot that was blocked by Hazard.

Vella’s clan had another chance on the hour mark, this time through Kurt Shaw but the Sliema Wandererers defender missed the target.

Northern Ireland replied through Toal as the hosts tried to inch their way up the field in an attempt to regain control of the match.

The Irish missed a flurry of quick chances afterwards through Burns and McCalmont as they continued to struggle to break down Malta’s defensive line.

With 15 minutes from time, Northern Ireland were still looking to find a break through against the Maltese and unsurprisingly effected two changes to boost their forward line.

Malta, on their part, replaced Busuttil with Mosta’s Dexter Xuereb for more cover in the midfield department.

Parkhouse and McCann had other chances to put their country ahead while Farrugia could have struck one for Malta in between, but all conclusions were in vain.

In stoppage time, Dunwoody almost earned his side all three points but his conclusion was blocked by Vella as a spirited Malta side managed to open their campaign with a precious point.