Two goals in the second half handed Poland their first win of the campaign and inflicted Malta their second defeat in as many matches in the U-19’s European Championships.

Malta put on a much more strong performance than in their opener against Italy, buoyed by the local supporters that flocked to the Centenary Stadium to back the Maltese youngsters.

In an entertaining first 45 minutes, in which Poland also saw a red, both teams created a number of important goal scoring chances but neither could break the deadlock.

More details on SportsDesk.