The Malta U-15’s national team suffered a 3-2 loss against Northern Ireland in their first development tournament match, in Wales.

This is the first experience at this level where the boys are given the possibility to raise their standards, keep flourishing in their development, and is also a wonderful opportunity to showcase their talents and make crucial progress as players through UEFA’s international development tournaments.

Northern Irerland went in front in the first half through captain Ruairi McConville, but the resilience of the Malta side reaped rewards with a well taken and deserved equaliser early in the second half when Lucas Caruana poked home to make the score level.

Nonetheless, Northern Ireland had other ideas and their strong bench made Malta pay, first it was Mitchell Watersonwho put the Irish back in front, before Chris Cope cemented this advantage with a third goal, after both players entered the fray in the second period of the game.

Malta boys did not give up against this strong Irish side, looked physically in good shape and kept our opponents back-line under intense pressure, also finding the net again for a consolation goal through Ensell Attard ten minutes from the final whistle.

Notwithstanding this defeat the boys came out with heads high and coach Paul Gatt and his staff are already looking ahead to the next challenge coming up in two days time.

The young Malta boys are back in action on Thursday when they take on Cyprus at Colliers Park in Wrexham with KO time at 1600h Malta time.

Malta: Y. Galea, A. Apap Bologna, S. Xerri, M. Micallef, K. Leonardi, M. Said, E. Attard, T. Cassar Torregiani, I. Farrugia, J. Cioffi, L. Caruana.