Fabio Spiteri is moving closer to achieving an unprecedented feat in the history of Maltese sport as the experienced triathlete has completed the first two legs of the daunting Quintuple in Colmar, France.

Spiteri is bidding to become the first Maltese athlete to complete a Quintuple, which in simple words means to complete five ironman races in succession.

The Maltese athlete is just one of 16 triathletes who started the race last Monday.

Participants have to swim 19 kilometres, which is like swimming from Malta to Gozo three times, cycle a 900km route, which is equivalent to riding around Sicily, before finishing off with five full marathons for a distance of 211 kilometres.

On Wednesday, Spiteri managed to complete successfully both the swimming leg and the cycling stint.

In fact, Spiteri managed to swim the 19km leg in a time of seven hours and two minutes that placed him seventh overall.

