Fabio Spiteri will embark on another gruelling challenge as plans to cycle around Sicily non-stop in under 48 hours to collect funds for animal shelters in Malta and Sicily.

In 2020, ultra-athlete Spiteri cycled around Sicily in two days and eight hours covering 950km in the process. Spiteri bettered his previous time by 16 hours and was the third-fastest cyclist in history to do so.

Although Spiteri is all too familiar with the Sicilian coastline having trained there for his many Ironman triathlons, last year’s challenge was perhaps the most arduous.

If the distance and the time limit he set himself weren’t enough, he had to contend with the appalling weather conditions which battered him and his backup team for hours on end.

