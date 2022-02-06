FLORIANA 2

Rutjens 31

Spiteri 89

BALZAN 1

Ljubomirac 67

G. Kitanov-6, C. Rutjens-6.5, Z. Cassar-6, R. Hovsepyan-6, U. Arias-6 (58 K. Reid), A. Ciolacu-6.5 (76 J. Busuttil), B. Paiber-7, E. Callegari (4 O. Spiteri-6), E. Rebenja-5.5 (58 K. Keqi), A. Garzia-6 (58 A. Magri Overend), R. Camenzuli-6.5.

J. Galea-6, A. Loof-6.5, M. Grima-6, P. Fenech-6, U. Ljubiomirac-6.5, M. Zlatkovic-6, G. Camilleri-5.5 (58’ M. Djuric), M. Mijic-6.5, A. Andrejic-5.5 (58’ A. Daniels), B. Kaljevic-6 (82’ S. Jalu), S. Cipriott-6.

Referee: Fyodor Zammit.

Yellow cards: Fenech, Ljubomirac, Loof, Kaljevic.

BOV Player of the Match: Brandon Paiber (Floriana).

Floriana kept the pace with leaders Hibernians as a last-gasp goal by Owen Spiteri earned them a 2-1 win over Balzan.

The Greens, therefore, returned to winning ways after the draw with Ħamrun Spartans to move four points behind the Paolites.

Balzan, on the other hand, remain fourth from bottom as they suffered a third successive defeat.

Both sides had a number of changes from their last outing.

Floriana welcomed back Aleandro Garzia and Andrei Ciolacu after serving a one-match ban. They were preferred to Adam Magri Overend and Jan Busuttil while Christian Rutjens deputised for the suspended Oualid El Hasni.

However coach Gianluca Atzori was forced to make a change after only four minutes, as Spiteri replaced the injured Emiliano Callegari.

Paul Zammit, on the other hand, opted for three changes following the defeat to Mosta, naming Gary Camilleri, Paul Fenech and Aleksa Andrejic in the starting XI.

