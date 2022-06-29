Nick Kyrgios came out on top in a fiery Wimbledon five-setter on Tuesday and blasted fans’ “disrespect” as well as “90-year-old” officials before admitting he spat towards one of his tormentors in the crowd.
The Australian’s 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 7-5 first-round victory over British wildcard Paul Jubb showcased his brutal shotmaking, which reaped 30 aces and 67 winners.
But the dark side of the 27-year-old crowd-pleaser was also on show.
Even as early as the first set on a packed and raucous Court Three, Kyrgios demanded some fans be removed.
“There were a couple of people not shy of criticising me – this one’s for you,” said the 40th-ranked player. “You know who you are.”
At a later news conference, Kyrgios jousted with reporters as he hit out at the abuse he says he receives on a daily basis, both on and off court.
