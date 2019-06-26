This month, Palazzo de Piro in Mdina is hosting another exhibition of watercolour paintings by Olga Dmitriyeva.

Hailing from Kazakhstan, the artist has lived in in seven countries and visited over 50.

She loves to keep diaries, on which she enjoys sketching. She has amassed scores of notebooks that contain hundreds of sketches and drawings from each country she has visited or lived in.

The exhibition portrays many Maltese landmarks on paper with a colourful and personal touch. It dives into a world of juicy and tasty fruits and vegetables grown in Malta, while inspiring people to appreciate daily scenes taking place on our sunny island.

Having lived in Malta for the past three years, the art exhibition showcases some of the islands’ best known as well as some of its less famous sights, landmarks and products.

More information about the artist can be found on www.sketchgingereeo.com or on Instagram @sketch.gingereeo.

The art exhibition, on display at Palazzo de Piro in Mdina for the whole of July and August, is open from 9.30am to 10.30pm.