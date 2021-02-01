DAAA Haus drew on the COVID-19 experience when designing these two Portomaso apartments. They had to be spaces that – in their own individual ways – offered that newfound sense of calm, experienced during the partial lockdown when the pandemic stopped life as we know it in its tracks.

The aim with these two similar apartments was to offer a mix that would appeal to different tastes. So, the spaces were interpreted differently. And having the possibility to work freely, DAAA Haus personalised the projects through careful attention to detail.

Designed to offer their residents a varied set of experiences, they also retain a sense of identity.

But as a common denominator, both focus on the space to entertain and celebrate friends and family, while still enjoying the comfort of a private zone. And both reﬂect a sense of well-being, mainly through the minute details that can be picked up along the way.

It is time to go back to a more contemplative way of life; to stop time and space in this frenetic 21st century

Apartment 51

This project was “a call to reﬂect on the frenetic life we were all used to before COVID-19 hit us” back in March, adopting a minimal, serene and spiritual approach in the ﬁnishings.

“We imagined a wabi-sabi type of house for a modern busy family,” said DAAA Haus senior interior designer Maria Bezzina. Harking back to the culture and philosophy behind one of Japan’s most inﬂuential concepts, it is about ﬁnding beauty in every aspect of imperfection in nature; the aesthetic of things in existence that are imperfect, impermanent and incomplete.

Working with complete freedom from the client, the end result is an open, bright and minimal space that alludes to a “pure” and “less materialistic” environment.

“Our goal was to create a nature-based aesthetic paradigm, suggesting a true sense of the art of living. It is time to go back to a more contemplative way of life; to stop time and space in this frenetic 21st century” – a concept reﬂected in the interior design.

The continuous wall claddings, calming white colours and natural wood ﬂooring are all made of eco-friendly materials, while working with geometry was important to bring home a harmonious feeling.

The super-sized geometric circular mirror on the wall in the hallway ﬂoats in a perfectly soft contrast with the straight, monochromatic, crisp and clean lines.

“For us, this is a very important premise; the accuracy of the lines gave a greater sense of harmony and peace of mind. In fact, when you enter the space, you immediately feel a calmness.”

All the spaces, from the living and dining rooms to the kitchen and three bedrooms, including bespoke furniture, doors and walls, are in shades of the same colour, while a uniform height also gives off a sense of continuity.

Apartment 52

In contrast with the minimalist language of apartment 51, for apartment 52, DAAA Haus decided to adopt a more contemporary and sophisticated tone – elegant, yet cosy.

The dialogue between living, entertainment and cooking can be witnessed through the low breakfast bench, incorporated in a full hideaway kitchen.

With interaction and contrast between natural elements and luxury pieces, the functional and elegant interiors stand out for their detail.

To create this welcoming, luxurious and cosy atmosphere, a mixture of textures and materials like stone and glass, natural minerals like copper and bronze ﬁnishes, and high-quality woods were used.