Sliema Hotsticks have announced a sponsorship agreement with BT Commercial Limited for the 2020-21 season.

“Under the brand name GREE, BT Commercial will be sponsoring the junior and senior teams who will be going by the name of Gree Sliema HS,” the club said in a statement.

Sliema Hotsticks president Pierre George said that the club was extremely proud that such a quality and well-known business in Malta had taken the decision to continue supporting the club and the game of hockey even through this difficult period.

Oliver Brownrigg and Graziella Brownrigg, Directors of BT Commercial, said they were more than happy to do their bit to help Sliema Hotsticks maintain their position as one of the top hockey clubs in Malta.