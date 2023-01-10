The Council of Europe’s commissioner for human rights is quoted in Times of Malta (December 6) as having stated: “It is time for the authorities to repeal provisions criminalising abortion…”

Dunja Mitajatovic suggested four key steps Malta should take to protect women’s sexual and reproductive health and rights, bluntly telling it to “repeal provisions criminalising abortion and provide access to safe and legal abortion care…” and more.

The commissioner is clearly suggesting, advising, persuading, coercing, directing or ordering Malta to legalise abortion against the well-known strong disapproval of the nation: this wanton elimination of human offspring to which the world has become seriously addicted.

The commissioner seems to be spoon-feeding the authorities with the necessary technique to usher Malta into the international amoral abortionist community.

Malta’s law recognises that pregnancy is a natural process that should not be arbitrarily interrupted for non-vital reasons. It also considers the right to life to be supreme at all stages of human existence and, because abortion destroys human life, it is certainly not a human right.

The Maltese law is correctly based on the fundamental right to life of both mother and embryo/foetus and logically forbids abortion.

But in circumstances where the expectant mother’s life is in serious danger, the legal system permits the pregnancy to be arrested if this is considered necessary to save the mother, even when there is incidental risk to the life of the foetus.

In these circumstances, the doctor is expected to try, if at all possible, to save both mother and child.

This policy makes moral sense according to the ethical principle of the “double effect” in that the loss of the developing offspring is only incidental, regretted and not the primary intention of the procedure.

Genuine “reproductive healthcare” should be healing and productive but certainly not destructive of life as abortion plainly is.

The idea of resorting to abortion as a healthcare service is a deceptive contradiction because destroying a human being to improve another human’s health is abusively disproportionate.

The currently proposed law amendment unjustifiably extends the legal permissibility of abortion to also treat “health at risk”, a loose term that could be stretched to mean many things, none of which are likely to justify the killing of the foetus.

This contrived indication for abortion in cases of “health at risk” in the UK law, that the government’s proposed amendment is based on, has served as the proverbial “thin end of the wedge” which led to the vast majority of millions of abortions being performed for mostly unjustifiable reasons.

When abortion was first legalised in Britain, each case for possible abortion had to be responsibly approved by three doctors, including specialists, and abortion was initially restricted to the first three months’ gestation. But these restrictive provisos became insidiously eroded over time to such an extent that abortion can nowadays be obtained on demand.

Adopted worldwide, the vague “health at risk” indication in the law was persistently abused and the procedure crept out of any control to allow the performance of abortion to reach genocidal levels.

Now we know for sure, with statistical and other proof, that legalising abortion for the “care” of vague and unspecified “health at risk” is open to personal interpretation and inevitably leads to the unjust destruction of innocent human life for disproportionately trivial reasons, including voluntary rejection of the offspring, something that is normally abhorrent to humanity. Malta must not go that way.

If abortion is introduced in Malta on the lines being proposed, the majority of the Maltese will be shocked and will not take it lightly.

In that situation, the Council of Europe’s commissioner anticipates the need to “safeguard access to healthcare in case of refusals on grounds of conscience” because she is quite certain that there would be many conscientious objectors among worthy obstetricians, gynaecologists, nurses and healthcare workers if these are required to comply with unethical demands… under pain of legal repercussions or personal employment problems, as happened in some other countries.

All this foreseen turmoil in the country is unnecessary and is due to the inordinate haste with which the desired amendment to this law relevant to human life is being rushed through parliament, partly due to pressure from abroad.

Maltese legislators are mature and capable enough to make their own decisions and need not be spoon-fed from abroad.

The said amendment should be postponed in order to be soberly discerned, discussed and revised, without any bias, by the many eminent legal, medical, moral and political brains available, competent medico-legal consultants of integrity, including senior judges and representatives of the Medical Council and the Medical Association of Malta.

The problem should not be politicised but must be solved on solid ethical lines, with legal wording selected for clarity and the discouragement of abuse.

Let Maltese law be a good example of genuine humane wisdom to the decadent world.

John Pace is a medical doctor.