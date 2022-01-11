Sports betting is an entertainment where one can bet money on sports. This concept was mostly popular in Europe, however in recent years it also picked up in Asia, especially in Japan.

If one visits an official sportsbetting website (bookmaker), one may get confused with many numbers (usually referred to odds) listed in tables. In this article we explain what odds are and how to bet on sports in Japan.

Sports betting can be a simple or complicated experience, depending on the player’s experience. One can simply bet on a result such as betting on a football team to win a particular match. On the other hand experienced players can bet on a combination of results for a period of time.

Most popular sport in Japan

Some of the most popular sports in Japan are baseball, tennis, football, basketball, volleyball, rugby, golf, cricket, dog racing, combat, horse racing, Formula 1, and eSports. There is also a surge in interest when international competitions take place such as the Olympic Games and World Cup. In addition to sports, lately people are also betting on other current affairs that has nothing to do with sports like who will be the next US president and the forecast of the next EU leaving country, the Academy Awards, and the Grammy Awards.

Sport betting comparison websites

Some sites collect data and odds from many bookmakers and put them in a list. This data makes it easier for players to find the best odds on particular sports. One of the newest sport betting portals in Japan is https://www.xn--24-fi4arbez1j4a3z.com/.

Types of bets

Comparison sites usually provide an extensive list of sports to bet on but also different types of bets. There are several ways to bet on sports betting, mainly single bet, multi-bet, each-way single bet and live bet. Whichever bet you pick it is important that you always bet only what you are willing to lose.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.