On September 21, San Klement Park in Żabbar will be transformed into a space for the promotion of food, health and sports aimed at encouraging the public to live a healthier and more sustainable life.

The activity, which is free of charge, will start at 5pm, in collaboration with Danusan.

Those present will have the opportunity to meet Maltese Olympic athletes, including Matthew Abela (badminton), Carla Scicluna and Janet Richard (athletics) and Lacey Aquilina (sailing). The Malta Skateboard Association will be holding a talent show. More sports organisations taking part in the event are: the Malta Football Association, Malta Cricket, Badminton Malta, Special Olympics Malta, the Malta Wheelchair Basketball Association and the Boċċi Clubs Federation.

Representatives from the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate will provide information. This activity is being organised by the Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Enterprise as part of European Sustainable Development Week.

For more information, visit https://sustainabledevelopment.gov.mt/event/lejla-fil-park/ and follow Sustainable Development’s Facebook page.