Traditional bocci in Gozo is different than that played in Malta as it’s the petanque style that has been practised for many years since the foundation of the first facilities at Ta’ Xerri in Qala and in Triq Santa Dminka in Victoria.

Yet, the first official competitions were held in September 1964 in Kerċem following which the Assoċjazzjoni Boċċi Għawdex was set up in 1982, however, its existence was shortlived.

In 2016, following the initiative of Joe Bajada, the Assoċjazzjoni Għawdxija tal-Boċċi was founded and it regularly organises competitions in various localities.

Weightlifting in Gozo started to be organised in 1984 when the Gozo Amateur Weightlifting Club was founded by Mark Cassar. Yet, unfortunately, by time this sport ceased to exist on the sister island.

