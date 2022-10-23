In 2006, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) delivered a landmark judgement in the case initiated by David Meca-Medina and Igor Majcen against the Commission of the European Communities (David Meca-Medina and Igor Majcen vs Commission of the European Communities C-519/04 P [2006]) which saw the ECJ establish primacy of EU law over sports federations.

The applicants were two professional swimmers who had been banned for two years by the international swimming federation, FINA, after testing positive for the banned substance nandrolone.

Applying the Olympic Movements anti-doping code, FINA initially banned the athletes for four years, however, such suspension was later reduced to two years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following an appeal to such court by the applicants.

Even though the applicants had their initial sentence reduced, they still lodged a complaint with the European Commission claiming that the anti-doping regime operated by FINA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was anti-competitive and thus contrary to the provisions of Articles 101 and 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU).

