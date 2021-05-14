The Ta’ Qali indoor pool could well remain open as the Times of Malta can reveal that talks are ongoing between Parliamentary Secretary for Sport, Dr Clifton Grima, Sport Malta, and the Malta Football Association so that the facility will be transferred to the government.

On Wednesday, the Malta Football Association announced that during its Executive Committee, president Bjorn Vassallo said that 25 metre pool will be closed as it was not financially viable for the local governing body to maintain, particularly following the challenges faced during the pandemic.

Sources told Times of Malta that the long-term plan was to redevelop the national stadium, creating a smaller England-style stadium, commercialising part of the area around it, and making it a place where football fans can have a positive experience.

