Sport Malta has launched an online exercise program designed to get people moving while cooped up in their homes.

The programme will consist of five videos published daily on the Facebook pages of the Education Ministry and Sport Malta.

Each video will target a different fitness and skill level in order to facilitate the participation of the less active to the most seasoned of athletes. A total of 35 videos per week will be published.

In a virtual press conference at the National Pool in Tal-Qroqq on Monday, Parliamentary Secretary for Sports Clifton Grima said that people were adapting to this new reality and had to make the most of it.

"While we are making sacrifices and social distancing to safeguard our health, we must not forget that exercising and eating healthy are still integral to leading a healthy lifestyle," Grima said.

"We cannot allow our health to lapse in other ways just because we're staying home. This is why we believe that these videos will be integral in bringing exercise closer to the people and keeping the country healthy and sane."

Grima also announced that coaching sessions for students of Sport Malta's gymnastics and triathlon would be live streamed for the benefit of the athletes.

The videos and coaching sessions will be lead by 45 Sport Malta accredited coaches who responded to an open call. All videos and instructional material would also be reviewed by Sport Malta for quality assurance before publication.