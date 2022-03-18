UK-based strength and conditioning coach and sport science specialist, Christian Vassallo, has joined the Mediterranean College of Sport as its sports science and research consultant.

The Mediterranean College of Sport, to be located within the St Aloysius College Sport Complex will be a co-educational independent school due to start operating from September 2024.

The college values the importance of sport within the learning process of student-athletes.

The state-of-the-art facilities will house development programmes for students of football, athletics, swimming and waterpolo, giving student-athletes from Year 7 to Year 11 the opportunity to complete their education up to Sixth Form level while honing in on their sporting abilities and strengths.

Vassallo is currently assisting the Mediterranean College of Sport in the setting up of a state-of-the-art Sport Science and Research Centre to be located at the heart of its sport and education complex.

