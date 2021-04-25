Maltese sport will start to get back into normality as from May 10 as non-contact sport competitions have been given the green light to resume without spectators while training for contact sports will also return.

These restrictions were announced by Prime Minister Robert Abela during a news conference on Sunday in the presence of Health Minister Dr Chris Fearne and Superintendent for Health Profs. Charmaine Gauci.

Organised sport has been banned since last month and in the last few weeks, there has been growing calls from several sporting bodies so that the authorities will relax their restrictions and enable elite athletes to resume their careers.

