Hudson Group has introduced Intersport to Malta with the opening of the brand’s first store in Sliema. This is being followed by the transformation of several of Hudson’s other sport stores operating under the Go Sport and House of Sport banners to Intersport.

Intersport is a global sport multi-brand retail leader. The brand commenced operations in the 1960s and has grown tremendously to become a retail organisation with over 65,000 employees helping more than 650,000 customers every day across more than 44 countries.

Interacting with consumers both on and offline 24/7, it generates annual retail sales of €11.5 billion.

The first store in Malta is located on Tower Road, Sliema offering 550 sqm of top sport brands which include Nike, Champion, Under Armour, Tommy Sport, Columbia, New Balance, Helly Hansen, Tommy Hilfiger, Asics, Vibram, Timberland, among others to suit a variety of lifestyle and sporting activities, which include running, training and outdoor. Jordan and Converse are also available for kids.

Intersport truly lives up to its mission to bring ‘Sport to the People’.

Innovation, as is synonymous with Hudson, will not fall short within this store. An instore foot scanner powered by Volumental, which is the first of its kind in Malta, will digitise the customers’ foot proportions.

The scanner technology takes all the necessary readings and indicates the customers’ foot dimensions as well as any other details which will enable them to choose the best possible shoe according to their lifestyle or sport requirements.

The readings can then be sent to the client via e-mail for their own future purchasing convenience. 50 per cent of women and 30 per cent of men buy shoes with the wrong fit, and this addition is sure to provide a smoother customer experience.

The first pair of Nike to be sold in Malta was in 1987. Since then, Hudson opened a variety of sport stores including Nike, Urban Jungle, as well as fashion brands including Ted Baker, Kiabi,New Look, and River Island. While Hudson’s head office is in Malta, it is also present in Italy, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia. Together with this it is the official Nike distributor in various parts of Africa.

Run on

What do all these Malta Marathon top performing athletes have in common? They all wore Nikes and achieved outstanding results. Nike and Intersport are a proud sponsor of:

First overall male half marathon: Charlton Debono who achieved new Maltese course record at 1:05:50

Second overall male half marathon: Dillon Debono

First overall female half marathon: Lisa Bezzina

First Maltese male full marathon: Mark Herrera

First overall female full marathon: Josann Attard Pulis

They can all be seen running in Nike Vaporfly Next %. This shoe utilises the ultimate technology – a full-length carbon-fibre plate in the midsole helps prevent energy loss in toe bends.

For more information and updates about Hudson and its brands visit www.hudson.com.mt.