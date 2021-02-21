The foundation principle for the development of international sport law is autonomy in the decision-making process of international sporting federations.

The principle of autonomy can take various forms; amongst them legal, political, financial and pyramidal.

Such principle allows sport governing bodies (SGB’s) to establish, amend and interpret their rules freely, without any undue political or economic influence, hold free elections within their respective bodies and obtain public funding which helps in achieving their objectives and goals, without having to abide by any external influence or conditions.

