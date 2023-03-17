Sporting Lisbon knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League with a 5-3 victory on penalties after Pedro Goncalves scored an incredible equaliser for the Portuguese side in Thursday’s last 16 second leg.

Sporting trailed when Granit Xhaka put Premier League leaders Arsenal ahead in the first half at the Emirates Stadium.

But Portugal midfielder Goncalves forced extra-time when he beat Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale with a breath-taking strike from 46 yards out.

