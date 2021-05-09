Sporting Lisbon are finally poised to turn their productive youth system into trophies as a team filled with youngsters stand one match from ending the club’s 19-year wait for a league title.
The club developed Luis Figo and, more recently, almost half of the Euro 2016-winning team including Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Moutinho, Nani and Ricardo Quaresma but they have not won a Portuguese league title since the 2001-2002 season.
Since then, Sporting’s Lisbon rivals Benfica and Porto have split the title between them.
That drought could end on Monday if second-placed Porto fail to win at home to second-bottom Farense, or on Tuesday if Sporting win at home against struggling Boavista.
