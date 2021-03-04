SportMalta signed an agreement with the Maltese Olympic Committee that will see the government body provide €2.7 million in technical assistance for the next four years.

Parliamentary Secretary for Youth and Sport, Clifton Grima, said that the government was committed to providing assistance to the Maltese Olympic Committee so that it would be in a better position to independently establish what funds are available to help in the technical preparation of the athletes, particularly for major international events, and to host international competitions.

