Maltese sporting bodies and clubs have been reminded by SportMalta of their responsibilities to enforce the COVID-19 protocols issued by the Health Authorities as the number of cases continues to increase in the last few weeks.

In a letter sent to all sporting organisations, SportMalta said sports activities, particularly contact sports, are very high-risk activities for COVID-19 transmission, given the frequent physical contact between players and team members for varying periods of time, the large number of people involved and increased volume of breathing without masks.

“Although the COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in preventing severe illness, it is known that persons can still become infected, become ill and transmit the virus although to a lesser degree,” SportMalta said in its communication.

“The U-12s are currently the group of persons most susceptible to COVID-19 and its spread since vaccination for this age group has not yet been rolled out, thus extra caution needs to be taken in this group.

