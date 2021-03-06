The Għaqda Ġurnalisti Sports on Saturday announced the list of finalists for this year’s SportMalta Awards Għażliet Sportivi Nazzjonali which will be held on March 13, on a virtual transmission due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Malta Football Association is represented heavily in this year’s finals as it has three nominations in three different categories.

