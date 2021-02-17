This year’s edition of the SportMalta Awards Għażliet Sportivi Nazzjonali will be held on Saturday, March 13, organisers announced on Wednesday.

Details of this year’s ceremony were given during a news conference and organisers announced that this year’s event will be held in a different and more restricted basis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Executive Committee of the Għaqda Ġurnalisti Sports took into consideration the current sporting situation in Malta, particularly since March and December of last year, and felt that it would be wise to ask SportMalta to still hold this year’s edition despite the pandemic.

