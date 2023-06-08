SportMalta will be organising an event to celebrate the achievements of Team Malta athletes during the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe which came to an end last weekend.

The activity, named ‘Celebrating Team Malta’, is a free event open to the general public, and will take place on Wednesday, June 14, at Castille Square, Valletta.

Families are invited to attend and greet the athletes part of the Maltese contingent that participated in the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe.

Malta’s success in these Games was immense. Team Malta’s medal tally of 38 gold, 30 silver, and 29 bronze medals saw our country rank first in the overall standings amongst the nine participating countries – an unprecedented feat since the inception of the biennial Games in 1985.

Incidentally, Malta’s best result in previous Games was registered in 2003 when our country hosted these Games for the second time.

