Twenty-seven member states and many other countries across Europe and the western Balkans throughout this week are having a massive campaign in order to get their population more active.

The European Week of Sport is an initiative by the European Commission to create awareness towards the need of physical activity in one’s life.

The European Week of Sport was symbolically launched by Commissioner Maria Gabriel in Bled, Slovenia, the country which holds the EU Presidency of the Council.

Malta, through SportMalta, the government entity for sport, organised two main events and many other satellite events for the Maltese population to be more active.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta